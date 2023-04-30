Canadian actor who died due to multiple cosmetic surgeries to look like Jimin was a hoax

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci who reportedly died due to complications from 12 surgeries to look like BTS member Jimin has turned out to be a hoax using AI (artificial intelligence) images

Earlier this week, several reports stated that Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci passed away at the age of 22 after undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries to look like K-pop superband BTS' singer Jimin. Saint Von Colucci died at a South Korean hospital on Sunday morning, April 23. New reports that are doing the rounds have falsified the story. The photo of the actor, that had surfaced online is said to be an AI (artificial intelligence) generated image. According to a new report in Variety, the facts in the Saint Von Colucci story do not add up.

The news of the alleged death was first published by Daily Mail and has now been pulled, reports Variety. In an earlier report, his publicist Eric Blake had told Daily Mail Von Colucci moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to get into the music industry. He was working as a trainee for one of the three big South Korean Entertainment companies, his publicist says. Von Colucci spent $220,000 on 12 plastic surgeries so he could play the K-pop star for a US streaming network. Von Colucci was slated to appear in the Korean drama 'Pretty Lies' where he would play one of the main characters as an international student.

"It's very tragic and very unfortunate," said Blake, who had been working with the young actor since March 2022. Blake shared that Von Colucci, who stood 6 feet tall and weighed 182 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes, was "very insecure" about his looks. "He was very insecure about his looks," Blake explains. "He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide an wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have."

The Variety reports also picked out inconsistencies in the press releases including the fact that Saint Von was allegedly the son of Brazilian model Adriana Lima and a hedge fund CEO named Geovani Lamas.