New pics! BTS's J-Hope holds rifle in latest pics as part of mandatory military service, fans show support

29 April,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

J-Hope had enlisted on April 18

New pics! BTS's J-Hope holds rifle in latest pics as part of mandatory military service, fans show support

J-Hope/Instagram

BTS's rapper Jung Hoseok, popularly known as J-Hope had enlisted for mandatory military training on April 18. A few days ago, 'The Camp' had released the first pictures that had J-Hope posing in his army uniform with his batchmates and another eating at the army mess. BTS's group members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook were present at J-Hope's entrance ceremony. Taehyung aka V and the others shared the photos of the members posing with J-Hope on Instagram stories. 


Also Read: Check it out! Here's how BTS's Taehyung aka V reacted when a customer recognised him on 'Jinny's Kitchen,' V performed on 'Run BTS'



Now new pictures of J-Hope holding a rifle have surfaced online. As per the reports, J-Hope is a part of the Baekho New Corps the 36th Infantry Division boot camp. He will undergo basic training for five weeks before being deployed as an active soldier on duty. Fans showed their support to J-Hope over social media.


 

