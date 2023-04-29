Check it out! Here's how BTS's Taehyung aka V reacted when a customer recognised him on 'Jinny's Kitchen,' V performed on 'Run BTS'

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 April,2023 03:54 PM IST  |  Mexico
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The show featured Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Taehyung

Taehyung/Instagram

The reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen' featuring Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and BTS's Kim Taehyung aired it's final episode on Friday and it turned out to be a memorable one for fans. 'Jinny's Kitchen' featured the show's cast working at a Korean street food restaurant in Mexico with Lee Seo Jin, being the boss, Jung Yu Mi, the new executive and Seo Jun, the new head of kitchen. Woo Shik and Taehyung are interns at the restaurant. 


Coming to the final episode, a customer recognised Taehyung as a member of BTS, as she informed the others that her younger sister is a huge fan and has hundreds of photos of the boy band. She decided to approached the counter and asked Taehyung, "You're V, right?" He shyly responded with a thumbs up gesture and fled to the kitchen. Pleased at being recognised he put up a quick performance on the hit BTS song 'Dynamite' in the kitchen followed by a skit about his dreams of auditioning to be a singer in Seoul, Korea, as an amused Park Seo Joon, watched him. 



That wasn't all Taehyung put up another performance on 'Run BTS' in front of the restaurant to celebrate the wrap up of the show.

Here's how fans reacted-

 

 

BTS Kim Taehyung K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates

