The show featured Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Taehyung

Taehyung/Instagram

Listen to this article Check it out! Here's how BTS's Taehyung aka V reacted when a customer recognised him on 'Jinny's Kitchen,' V performed on 'Run BTS' x 00:00

The reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen' featuring Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and BTS's Kim Taehyung aired it's final episode on Friday and it turned out to be a memorable one for fans. 'Jinny's Kitchen' featured the show's cast working at a Korean street food restaurant in Mexico with Lee Seo Jin, being the boss, Jung Yu Mi, the new executive and Seo Jun, the new head of kitchen. Woo Shik and Taehyung are interns at the restaurant.

Coming to the final episode, a customer recognised Taehyung as a member of BTS, as she informed the others that her younger sister is a huge fan and has hundreds of photos of the boy band. She decided to approached the counter and asked Taehyung, "You're V, right?" He shyly responded with a thumbs up gesture and fled to the kitchen. Pleased at being recognised he put up a quick performance on the hit BTS song 'Dynamite' in the kitchen followed by a skit about his dreams of auditioning to be a singer in Seoul, Korea, as an amused Park Seo Joon, watched him.

Also Read: BTS's Jimin steals the show at event in New York, Yoongi aka Suga kicks off solo concerts

That wasn't all Taehyung put up another performance on 'Run BTS' in front of the restaurant to celebrate the wrap up of the show.

Here's how fans reacted-

4 versions of run bts by kim taehyung and he ate every one of them:



Seojin’s On stage Practice Challenge pic.twitter.com/IX3536isyk — íêµ­. (@vgguktwins) April 29, 2023

run bts dance challenge'Ä± ama tete versiyonu ð¥º ð¤ pic.twitter.com/7wwlpVr9bQ — withteteâ·â¨âð§¸D-DAY (@withtae7) April 29, 2023

"Run BTS" is a very hot & spicy song,, but Taehyung was actually able to make it sweet & cute, I'm crying!!



We're proud of you Taehyung!!

We Love you Taehyung!! https://t.co/tU2Oi0ekZf — D-DAY my AMYGDALA saved me ~ (@terrencemcpm) April 29, 2023