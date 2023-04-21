Breaking News
BTS's J-Hope tests Covid positive, Hybe responds to allegations of preferential treatment

Updated on: 21 April,2023 11:41 AM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18

J-Hope/Instagram

BTS's rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope who enlisted for mandatory military service on April 18, has reportedly tested Covid positive. Various portals reported that he will be quarantined for a week before officially entering basic training. Once he recovers, J-Hope and his fellow enlisted soldiers will receive 5 weeks of basic military education and training before serving in the military. 


Meanwhile, Hybe briefly responded to allegations of preferential treatment during the rapper's entrance ceremony. Newsis reported that all of the recruits were only allowed to enter with one car each, as was clearly stated in the large LED sign over the entrance. Additionally, recruits’ cars were only allowed to enter the guarded area after showing the guards their enlistment notice. Reportedly, six Hybe vans were seen entering the guarded area, with five of them entering at one time and one car at another, suggesting that exceptions may have been made for J-Hope. Hybe responded to the report by stating, “We are currently in the midst of checking. We will make a statement after checking.”



Also Read: BTS: Jungkook's latest pics trend, K-pop star donates Rs 6 crore to children's hospital


Here's how fans reacted-

BTS J-hope Korean Entertainment K-Pop Music

