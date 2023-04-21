Breaking News
Out now! Min Yoongi aka Agust D releases 'Haegeum,' fans react to smoking scenes

Updated on: 21 April,2023 11:12 AM IST  |  South Korea
The BTS rapper has dropped his new song from 'D-DAY'

Suga/Instagram

BTS's rapper Min Yoongi aka Agust D has dropped 'Haegeum' from his solo album 'D-DAY.' 'Haegeum' is a hip hop genre song that uses the traditional Korean string instrument of the same name in it. The video has Yoongi surprising fans in various cool avatars, upping his swag. It always features some smoking scenes and here's how fans reacted to the video-


Are you sad about J-Hope`s military enlistment?



 


Are you sad about J-Hope`s military enlistment?
Suga BTS Min Yoon-gi K-Pop Korean Entertainment

