Out now! Min Yoongi aka Agust D releases 'Haegeum,' fans react to smoking scenes

The BTS rapper has dropped his new song from 'D-DAY'

BTS's rapper Min Yoongi aka Agust D has dropped 'Haegeum' from his solo album 'D-DAY.' 'Haegeum' is a hip hop genre song that uses the traditional Korean string instrument of the same name in it. The video has Yoongi surprising fans in various cool avatars, upping his swag. It always features some smoking scenes and here's how fans reacted to the video-

when min yoongi pulled out the cigarette and started smoking, I CHOKED pic.twitter.com/PCAbFljrL8 — ac â· D-Day (@vminggukx) April 21, 2023

min yoongi the hottest man alive pic.twitter.com/vW8wc7LpOF — elliâ· is seeing yoongi (@jiminsvkook) April 21, 2023

i don’t know what surprised me more, that he k!lled the guy with chopsticks or that he smoked malboro BUT MIN YOONGI IS GENIUS THAT WAS HOT — â (@93MINGL0SS) April 21, 2023

D-DAY is perfect.

thank you yoongi.

I love you. — Hope (saw ooo & twrp ð) (@jingerbreadhope) April 21, 2023

i love yoongi who writes and sings and produces and arranges and composes and plays instruments and acts and plans meticulously and creates and raps and dances and smiles and thinks and reminisces and introspects and writes some more and makes the most beautiful art in the world — â¡ (@nightsdecay) April 21, 2023

not trying to "romanticize" smoking but…… he looks so fucking hot pic.twitter.com/0Efaz2ztpF — á¦ it's D-DAY!!!! (@taeynkk) April 21, 2023

INSTEAD OF YOONGI MARRY ME PLACARDS PLEASE SAY

THANK YOU FOR CREATING THIS ALBUM OR WE ARE SO PROUD OF HIM OR WE RESPECT HIM SO MUCH THAT MARRY ME IS FUN BUT MEANINGFUL WORDS WILL MAKE HIM SO HAPPY PLEASE ARMIES WHO ARE GOING Do that please

#D_DayOUTTODAY #D_DAY_TOUR — sweâ· ð D Day ðª wife (@hobiswe) April 21, 2023