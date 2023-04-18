Breaking News
First pics! BTS members attend J-Hope's military entrance ceremony, Seokjin joins in

18 April,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

Taehyung aka V shared the photos on Instagram stories

First pics! BTS members attend J-Hope's military entrance ceremony, Seokjin joins in

First pics! BTS members attend J-Hope's military entrance ceremony, Seokjin joins in
BTS's rapper J-Hope joined the military for mandatory duty on Tuesday. His group members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook were present at the entrance ceremony. Taehyung aka V shared the photos of the members posing with J-Hope on Instagram stories. 






Here's how fans reacted-

 

