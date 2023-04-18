Taehyung aka V shared the photos on Instagram stories

BTS

First pics! BTS members attend J-Hope's military entrance ceremony, Seokjin joins in

BTS's rapper J-Hope joined the military for mandatory duty on Tuesday. His group members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook were present at the entrance ceremony. Taehyung aka V shared the photos of the members posing with J-Hope on Instagram stories.

Here's how fans reacted-

why is jung hoseok looking insanely cool tho pic.twitter.com/tRSdLtOVxQ — kei.•â·•. (@hobiroppi) April 18, 2023

I love you, our sunshine, our hope, Jung Hoseok ðð«¶ð»

Apobangpo, see you soonest my love â¨ð«¡

I'm broken deep inside but I trust you, you've given us so much assurance for your comeback. I love you, I love you, I love you. Take care always, jhope ð @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/MeHnuOF3i1 — #D-DAY ~ People Pt.2 || #FACE ~ Like Crazy (@seven_runbts) April 18, 2023

assistant drill instructor Seokjin ð¥¹ always proud of him.he works the hardest with tough schedules and still makes time for his friends,his fans. I'm crying he's the kindest angel.just always hope Jin is the most healthy,safe and happy

â¯#JINâ¯ #ë°©íìë ë¨ì§ #ì§ #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/1b2yoO21d4 — ðâ¡ The Astronaut Seokjin ð (@abyss_dandelion) April 18, 2023