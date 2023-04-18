First pics! BTS members attend J-Hope's military entrance ceremony, Seokjin joins in

Taehyung aka V shared the photos on Instagram stories
BTS
BTS's rapper J-Hope joined the military for mandatory duty on Tuesday. His group members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook were present at the entrance ceremony. Taehyung aka V shared the photos of the members posing with J-Hope on Instagram stories.
제이홉 사랑해💜 pic.twitter.com/vEJ6hGehnQ— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 18, 2023
Also Read: BTS's Jimin poses with J-Hope as he prepares to leave for mandatory military service today
Here's how fans reacted-
why is jung hoseok looking insanely cool tho pic.twitter.com/tRSdLtOVxQ— kei.•â·•. (@hobiroppi) April 18, 2023
ð¨’s Instagram— haruharuð (slow) (@haruharu_w_bts) April 18, 2023
see you soon.. brother
@/uarmyhope ð¤ pic.twitter.com/amI4lFWtpH
Trending ð— ð¯94PiedPiperá¥«á¡â· =ÍÍÍÍî¨ (@94PiedPiper) April 18, 2023
Jung Hoseok OUR HOPE
MY OT7
MY SEVEN
Hobi
#JhopeWeLoveYou #HOSEOK #JHOPE BTS pic.twitter.com/MS34mlxk8q
I love you, our sunshine, our hope, Jung Hoseok ðð«¶ð»— #D-DAY ~ People Pt.2 || #FACE ~ Like Crazy (@seven_runbts) April 18, 2023
Apobangpo, see you soonest my love â¨ð«¡
I'm broken deep inside but I trust you, you've given us so much assurance for your comeback. I love you, I love you, I love you. Take care always, jhope ð @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/MeHnuOF3i1
MY OT 7 ðâ¨ð¥¹— miniminiemine â¡â Ë (btsâ·)â¨ (@Pretty_Mee09) April 18, 2023
Kim Namjoon
Kim Seokjin
Min Yoongi
Jung Hoseok
Park Jimin
Kim Taehyung
Jeon Jungkook
BTS ððð#apobangpo #BANGTAN #UntilWeMeetAgainJHOPE #JHOPE #JhopeWeLoveYou #HaveASafeFlightOurHOPE #jhopewamil #Hobi #wamil pic.twitter.com/1RS6PYBiKM
assistant drill instructor Seokjin ð¥¹ always proud of him.he works the hardest with tough schedules and still makes time for his friends,his fans. I'm crying he's the kindest angel.just always hope Jin is the most healthy,safe and happy— ðâ¡ The Astronaut Seokjin ð (@abyss_dandelion) April 18, 2023
â¯#JINâ¯ #ë°©íìë ë¨ì§ #ì§ #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/1b2yoO21d4