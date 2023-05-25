Korean signer Aoora took to his Instagram feed as he shared his own rendition of the late Bappi Lahiri hit song 'Jimmy Jimmy'

Pic Courtesy/ Aoora's Instagram

Listen to this article Aoora sings Mithun Chakraborty's golden hit 'Jimmy Jimmy' in K-pop style x 00:00

Actress and K-pop singer Aoora has blended the elements of Indian music and K-pop with his latest rendition of the chartbuster track 'Jimmy Jimmy'. The new version hit the airwaves on Thursday. Aoora is a popular singer and a famous influencer on social media with who enjoys a huge fanbase among the desis.

The cult hit was first created by the late composer Bappi Lahiri and originally featured in the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer film 'Disco Dancer'.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AOORA (아우라) (@aoora69)

Talking about the song, Aoora said: "I am thrilled to sing in Hindi for the very first time and present the K-pop version of a beloved Bollywood song like 'Jimmy Jimmy' which happens to be one of my favourites. This collaboration exemplifies my deep admiration for Indian music and my desire to create something truly special that resonates with fans from both cultures."

For the song, Aoora partnered with India's oldest music label Saregama to recreate a K-pop version of the track.

In February 2023, Aoora mesmerised Indian audiences with his concerts in Mumbai and Jammu and is now determined to foster cultural exchange between India and South Korea with his music.

He further mentioned: "It has been such an honour to be able to work with India's most prestigious label Saregama and to infuse the K-pop flavour in a wonderful song like 'Jimmy Jimmy.' I had so much fun working on it, and it was also challenging to recreate it in the K-pop style while maintaining its original essence. Between me and my music producer Friday, we were, however, able to create sound that I am very proud of. I hope that all my fans will remember this version for a very long time."

Also read: K-Pop sensation Aoora teams up with Aksh Baghla for a music video 'Tere Jaisa- The Snap Song'

The singer had also shared his own rendition of the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' song 'Tere Pyaar Mein'.

Sharing his version of the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song on his social media, Aoora jotted down a caption asking his followers about his first Hindi cover mashup. He wrote - "How about my first Hindi cover mashup? Tere Pyaar Mein (Korean + Hindi ver) | Inst : Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK - Sour Candy x Flowers remix @thisisfridayyy"

(With inputs from IANS)