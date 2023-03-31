South Korean singer Aoora sings 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Aoora is a popular singer and a famous influencer on social media with millions of followers who enjoys a huge fanbase among the desis. Hearing the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song in his voice indeed speaks volumes about the popularity of the song

Pic/ Aoora's Instagram

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is currently ruling the hearts of the audience like madness. While the songs of the film have won their place in the list on almost all occasions, its popularity is constantly creating examples of its success way beyond the national boundaries which is well witnessed after seeing the South Korean singer, and composer, Aoora singing 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song from the film in his way.

Aoora is a popular singer and a famous influencer on social media with millions of followers who enjoys a huge fanbase among the desis. Hearing the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song in his voice indeed speaks volumes about the popularity of the song and music of the film that is crossing borders and becoming a globally loved song.

Sharing his version of the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song on his social media, Aoora jotted down a caption asking his followers about his first Hindi cover mashup. He wrote -

"How about my first Hindi cover mashup?

Tere Pyaar Mein (Korean + Hindi ver) | Inst : Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK - Sour Candy

x Flowers

remix @thisisfridayyy"

Moreover, the film is enjoying a great run at the box office as it has crossed the milestone of 160 Cr. in India and 200 Cr. collection worldwide and still counting.

Also read: Whacky Wednesday: Dimple Kapadia slapped Ranbir Kapoor 15-20 times for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' scene

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

While the songs of the rom-com had set their charm all across, the song 'Show Me The Thumka’ was nothing less a celebration for the audience which was well studded with some mind-blowing choreography coming from none other than the masterji, Ganesh Acharya.