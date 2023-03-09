‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor opens at Rs.15.73 cr

With Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest release, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' there has been a great buzz. Hit theatres on March 8, a day after the Holi celebration

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest release, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has been creating a massive frenzy ever since it was announced. 'TJMM,' directed by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Panchnama,' was released in theatres on Wednesday, March 8, a day after the Holi festival.

Be it the audience or the critics, the film is collecting immense love and affection from all over. The effect of the same is clearly visible on the box office windows, as the film has collected a whopping Rs. 15.73 Cr. net on the very first day.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,’ which has booked its phenomenal entry in the theatres. Yesterday, midnight shows were also added across multiplex chains owing to the high demand for content.

With strong word of mouth from the viewers and a family audience flocking to the theatres, the film seems to be all set for its bumper weekend ahead.

The movie "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in their respective roles, with the added bonus of Luv Ranjan's regular collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha making cameo appearances.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Luv Ranjan is known for his romantic comedies like "Pyaar Ka Panchnama" (2011), "Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2" (2015), "Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety" (2018), and "De De Pyaar De" (2019).

Shraddha Kapoor's performance in the film is outstanding. Her character is more than just glamorous scenes because it has depth and substance. She stands toe-to-toe with Ranbir in terms of both acting and dancing abilities, and their on-screen chemistry is simply mind-blowing.

Overall, this is a family entertainment movie. The film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' released on March 8, is running successfully in cinemas worldwide.