Ranbir Kapoor expresses wish to work with Kriti Sanon

Updated on: 09 March,2023 12:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

During the promotions of his recent film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about which actor and actress he would like to work with next. To this, the actor mentioned Kriti's name as one actress he really wants to work with

Pic/ Twitter


Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is keen on working opposite actress Kriti Sanon.


During the promotions of his recent film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about which actor and actress he would like to work with next.



To this, the actor mentioned Kriti's name as one actress he really wants to work with.


'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius. 

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for two mega releases -- 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has 'The Crew' and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. He was accompanied by his co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi. On the show, Ranbir was at his candid best, as he spoke to host Kapil Sharma about the film, his personal life, and the film industry, and much more. 

One of the often talked about topic regarding Ranbir Kapoor is his presence on social media. While the actor does not have an official account, his peers have always maintained that he has a fake account on Instagram from which he keeps a track on everything. During his appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Ranbir confirmed that he is indeed on Instagram but under a fake name and he intends to keep it that way. 

Talking about the reason behind the same, he said, "Social media par aapko ek entertaining personality, ek alag kirdaar nibhana padta hai logo ko entertain karne ka. Aur mujhe ye extra kaam nahi chahiaye life mai. Reels mai naachna padta hai. (On social media, you need to have an entertaining personality and I do not wish to have this extra work in life. You also have to dance on reels)".

(With inputs from IANS)

ranbir kapoor kriti sanon shraddha kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alia bhatt

