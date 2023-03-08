Ranbir Kapoor analyses himself: I am a sulker, but I eventually forgive and forget

Ranbir said: "I dont have a big ego. I am a very understanding person. If the other person has made a mistake I am very forgiving that way. I am not very confrontational also. I am a sulker, so I might just sulk but I will eventually forgive and forget"

Bollywood heartthrob and new dad Ranbir Kapoor, whose latest film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' hit the big screens on Wednesday, is not a confrontational person in real life and would let lies just pass as he believes in forgiving people.

Talking to IANS about letting lies slide and moving forward, Ranbir said: "I dont have a big ego. I am a very understanding person."

"If the other person has made a mistake I am very forgiving that way. I am not very confrontational also. I am a sulker, so I might just sulk but I will eventually forgive and forget," he added.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

After 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir has 'Animal', which also features Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. He was accompanied by his co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi. On the show, Ranbir was at his candid best, as he spoke to host Kapil Sharma about the film, his personal life, and the film industry, and much more.

One of the often talked about topic regarding Ranbir Kapoor is his presence on social media. While the actor does not have an official account, his peers have always maintained that he has a fake account on Instagram from which he keeps a track on everything. During his appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Ranbir confirmed that he is indeed on Instagram but under a fake name and he intends to keep it that way.

Talking about the reason behind the same, he said, "Social media par aapko ek entertaining personality, ek alag kirdaar nibhana padta hai logo ko entertain karne ka. Aur mujhe ye extra kaam nahi chahiaye life mai. Reels mai naachna padta hai. (On social media, you need to have an entertaining personality and I do not wish to have this extra work in life. You also have to dance on reels)".

