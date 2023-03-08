Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranbir Kapoor analyses himself I am a sulker but I eventually forgive and forget

Ranbir Kapoor analyses himself: I am a sulker, but I eventually forgive and forget

Updated on: 08 March,2023 01:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ranbir said: "I dont have a big ego. I am a very understanding person. If the other person has made a mistake I am very forgiving that way. I am not very confrontational also. I am a sulker, so I might just sulk but I will eventually forgive and forget"

Ranbir Kapoor analyses himself: I am a sulker, but I eventually forgive and forget

Pic/ Yogen Shah


Bollywood heartthrob and new dad Ranbir Kapoor, whose latest film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' hit the big screens on Wednesday, is not a confrontational person in real life and would let lies just pass as he believes in forgiving people.


Talking to IANS about letting lies slide and moving forward, Ranbir said: "I dont have a big ego. I am a very understanding person."



"If the other person has made a mistake I am very forgiving that way. I am not very confrontational also. I am a sulker, so I might just sulk but I will eventually forgive and forget," he added.


'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

After 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir has 'Animal', which also features Parineeti Chopra.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana unveils 'Dream Girl 2' new teaser with Ranbir's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' twist

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. He was accompanied by his co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi. On the show, Ranbir was at his candid best, as he spoke to host Kapil Sharma about the film, his personal life, and the film industry, and much more. 

One of the often talked about topic regarding Ranbir Kapoor is his presence on social media. While the actor does not have an official account, his peers have always maintained that he has a fake account on Instagram from which he keeps a track on everything. During his appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Ranbir confirmed that he is indeed on Instagram but under a fake name and he intends to keep it that way. 

Talking about the reason behind the same, he said, "Social media par aapko ek entertaining personality, ek alag kirdaar nibhana padta hai logo ko entertain karne ka. Aur mujhe ye extra kaam nahi chahiaye life mai. Reels mai naachna padta hai. (On social media, you need to have an entertaining personality and I do not wish to have this extra work in life. You also have to dance on reels)".

(With inputs from IANS)

ranbir kapoor shraddha kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK