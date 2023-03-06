Shashwat Singh: 'Show Me The Thumka' is a playful dance-off between duo

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar singer Shashwat on his fourth project for Ranbir

Shashwat Singh

After Pritam’s Kesariya — Dance mix, Shashwat Singh returns to his stable for the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar track, Show me the thumka. Like the several singers associated with the film, Singh recalls recording multiple iterations of the song last year and was pleased to eventually learn that one had made the final cut. “Because I work closely with his team, and have had the privilege of working with him more than other singers have, [I know that] it is not a fixed format. Only because you have rendered a song, it isn’t a certainty that it will make the final cut. Most composers, even the young ones, make several singers sing a song, and take it to the decision-makers. Your song will be selected only if it has been rendered in a way that no one else can,” he gives us an insight into the industry’s working process.

Ranbir Kapoor

The offering, a “playful dance-off” between the protagonists, he says, has been enhanced by Amitabh Bhattacharya’s words. “He is one of the best. I have also heard the other songs, and they have been beautifully penned. He has the quirkiest expressions, and the ability to put it on paper through words,” says the singer.

