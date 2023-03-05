Arijit Singh's heartbreak song from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' out

In the video, the pain of heartbreak could be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's eyes and expressions. This movie marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah

Amid the promotional spree across the cities in India, the makers of romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' unveiled the fourth track from the movie titled 'O Bedardeya' on Saturday.

It's a sad song. In the video, the pain of heartbreak could be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's eyes and expressions. This movie marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pritam (@ipritamofficial)

The song is composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arijit Singh has given his voice to the song.

Composer Pritam shared the song on his Instagram feed. Fans rushed to the comment section and shared their heartfelt emotions on his post.

One wrote, "Kya bolu mein iss gaane ke bare mein Arijit bhai kitni baar rulaoge hume?. Another one wrote, " Another one wrote, "King of voice Arijit Singh."

Earlier the makers released the songs 'Tere Pyaar Mai', 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hain' and 'Show me the Thumka.'

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is set to release on March 8.

Shraddha will next be seen in the film 'Chaalbaaz in London' and in the 'Naagin' trilogy. Ranbir Kapoor will be performing in Sandeep Reddy Bhanga's 'Animal.'

