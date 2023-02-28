Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to finally promote 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' together on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'?

At the trailer launch of the film, director Luv Ranjan said that the lead pair Ranbir and Shraddha will not be seen together at promotions as he wants audience to see them together only on the big screen

Ranbir and Shraddha. Pic/Yogen Shah

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been busy promoting their upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. However, the two have been promoting the film separately. At the trailer launch of the film, director Luv Ranjan said that the lead pair will not be seen together at promotions as he wants audience to see them together only on the big screen. This is the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha have worked together.

However, Ranbir and Shraddha were spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film. Also on the set was comedian Anubhav Bassi who plays Ranbir's best friend in the film. While they were not clicked together by the paparazzi, fans wonder if the two will finally promote the film together.

Earlier during the trailer launch of the film, Ranbir and Shraddha were at the event but did not appear together in front of the media. It was only when one exited that the other entered the stage. We wonder if host Kapil Sharma will also be opting for the strategy or get the two to appear together on TV. Kapil Sharma shows is one of the most popular destination for film promotion today.

Ranbir's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8. The film has been directed by Luv Ranjan and also marks the first for the trio of working with each other. Luv Ranjan is known for the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

A few days back he was seen promoting the film with former cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata's Eden gardens. The two had a friendly match and the actor also interacted with the media. During the interaction he revealed that he has not been offered the much talked about Ganguly biopic. "Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam kar raha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic ban rahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don't know," Ranbir added.