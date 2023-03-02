Raha's dad, Ranbir Kapoor reveals his biggest fear!

From taking on diaper duties to fearing that Raha won’t recognise him without his beard, Ranbir talks about fatherhood on Indian Idol 13

Ranbir Kapoor; (right) Last year, the couple revealed their daughter’s name with this picture

Give Ranbir Kapoor any role, and he will slip into it with ease. But the role that he holds the closest to his heart is being a father. Actor-wife Alia Bhatt and he became proud parents to Raha last November. While shooting for a special Holi episode of Indian Idol 13 on Monday, Kapoor opened up on how his world revolves around his four-month-old daughter now.

The actor shot for an episode of the singing reality show as part of the promotions for his upcoming release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also starring Shraddha Kapoor. On the show, contestants Ayesha and Rishi asked him about his biggest fear as a new dad. A source from the set says, “Ranbir revealed that since late last year, he has been sporting a beard for his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Since he had a beard when Raha was born, the actor fears how she will react when he shaves it off. Ranbir added that it will break his heart if Raha doesn’t recognise him in his clean-shaven look and avoids coming to him.”

Embracing fatherhood has brought a shift in him, the actor admitted on the show. The self-confessed “lazy” guy who loved spending hours in the balcony of his Bandra apartment has now transformed into a hands-on dad. The source adds, “RK stated that he loves to help around the house, and take on duties like diaper-changing and patting his child’s back for burps. He joked that he has become the official burping specialist for his daughter Raha.”