How Shraddha Kapoor attained the perfect figure for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, secret revealed

Celebrity fitness coach Maahek Nair has been training with Shraddha for over a decade. When she came on board as the fitness trainer for Shraddha’s role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, she had to develop a body that is “hot and toned” and at the same time “not too ripped”. Maahek reveals the diet plan and workout regime she devised for Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor sizzles with her killer physique in the latest Bollywood romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Bollywood returns with a blazing chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. If you have seen the latest rom-com, chances are that Shraddha’s killer physique has caught your attention. Be it her razor-sharp waistline, or the toned bikini body, Shraddha’s look has redefined aesthetic fitness and elevated her on-screen aura.

It is no surprise that Bollywood celebrities break a sweat and undergo intensive workout regimes to attain the desired look. Although, what makes the transformation smoother is the constant support and guidance from their fitness trainers. Sports nutritionist and celebrity trainer Maahek Nair is one such dedicated trainer who brought to life Shraddha's sizzling framework in her latest Bollywood flick.

Based in Mumbai, Maahek has been training with Shraddha for over a decade. When she came on board as the transformation coach for Shraddha’s role, Luv Ranjan briefed her to develop a body that is “hot and toned” and at the same time “not too ripped”. To develop this, Maahek devised a diet plan in two phases to attain the final look.

Phase 1 of the diet plan had to be customised to build her legs for dancing sequences as well as sporting shorter dresses. Maahek focused on training her lower body and preparing a diet plan which included moderate carbs, proteins and fat. The meals included Tofu steaks, sprouts salad, sprout tikkis, Gluten-free Pasta, quinoa and vegetables. Along with this, the fluids are supplemented for amino acids and electrolytes. Since Shraddha prefers consuming vegetarian diet, meat was not an option.

“Phase 2 was all about deep lean look where the abdomen had to be slimmer with lesser retention on the face”, reveals Maahek. Therefore, the diet was stricter which included 14 hours of intermittent fasting. All her meals were pre-planned wherein Maahek coordinated with the chef. Those meals consisted of leafy salads, vegetable soups, falafel, chick pea, Chia seeds, Acai and Blueberry smoothie bowls to create a high-protein and low-carb diet.

Sports nutritionist Maahek Nair training with Shraddha Kapoor during the shoot of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Photo Courtesy: Tanvi Haru

Shraddha consumed plenty of vitamins as well. To monitor the diet, Maahek accompanied her to multiple shoot locations and worked in tandem with the actress. “Shraddha has conditioned herself to follow a healthy lifestyle. She does not binge on processed food and is very particular about what she feeds to her body.”

Coming to physical training, Maahek reveals that she focused her training to sculpt Shraddha’s glutes and abdomen for a sharp look. She swears by the miraculous effects of functional body training, that is, Pilates which provide flexibility and strength to the muscles. The workout plan for Shraddha was a balanced mix of compound movements and endurance training which involved running sprints and TRX.

“The result was a body that is leaner, sharper and hotter”, said Maahek. Along with Shraddha, she has trained other celebs like Aditya Roy Kapoor for Fitoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Asha Negi, Remo D’Souza, Manish Paul. Maahek reveals the basic mantra behind her diet plan: “When you have a lower body-fat percentage, you have a leaner body with a narrower waist.”

