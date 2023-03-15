Whacky Wednesday: Dimple Kapadia slapped Ranbir Kapoor 15-20 times for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' scene

The film has a scene in which Ranbir Kapoor gets slapped by Dimple but what is interesting is that particular shot took 15-20 retakes

Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother in the recently released theatrical film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', slapped Ranbir for about 15-20 times while filming a scene.

The film has a scene in which Ranbir Kapoor gets slapped by Dimple but what is interesting is that particular shot took 15-20 retakes. The director of the film, Luv Ranjan got the perfect shot in the second take, but just to tease the team, he said one more take, repeatedly. This made everyone ask Dimple Kapadia if she was actually slapping Ranbir. Turns out, Ranbir's timing was so perfect that he was ducking the slap at the right time.

Reacting to this, Dimple Kapadia gave a hilarious response saying: He is Rishi Kapoor's son and he knows his timing very well." Well, this indeed talks a lot about Ranbir's proficiency as an actor and does reflect a kind of understanding he shares with his co-stars. The on-screen bond and mother-son chemistry between Dimple Kapadia and Ranbir Kapoor is being loved by the audience.

Having attracted a whole lot of family audiences to the theaters, the film is collecting huge numbers at the box office with its total collection of 6 days has amounted to Rs. 76.29 Cr. net in India. On its opening day, the film minted Rs 15.73 crore at the Indian box office.

Helmed by Luv Rajan, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in lead roles.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. It is produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

