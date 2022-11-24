×
BTS's Jin confirms military enlistment, reports state he leaves on December 13

24 November,2022
The vocalist released a statement on Weverse

BTS's Jin confirms military enlistment, reports state he leaves on December 13

Jin/Instagram


BTS's vocalist Jin put out a statement on Weverse, after reports stated that he will be enlisting in the military on December 13. The vocalist posted, "An article that I didn’t want to be uploaded was uploaded but ARMYs you can’t come to the training centre, lots of other people are coming beside me too so it’ll be crowded and can be dangerous. Army I love you."


South Korean news agency Yonhap had reported that Jin is enlisting on December 13. He will receive the five-week training before being deployed to the frontline unit where he will then undergo 18 months of compulsory training.



