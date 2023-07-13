Seven teaser: BTS member Jungkook's new single Seven will be out on July 14. The teaser has already generated a lot of buzz

Jungkook and Han So-hee in the Seven teaser

Ever since it was announced that BTS member Jungkook is going to release his solo song called Seven, their fandom, the ARMY, has been trying to theorize as to what the song could possibly be about. The fact that BTS is a seven-member group was one of the points that was discussed. Some even guessed, albeit jokingly, that the song will reveal where another BTS member Min Yoongi's '7' tattoo is.

The teaser of Seven was unveiled on Wednesday, featuring Jungkook and actress Han So-hee. Fans have been looking forward to seeing the two Korean stars share screen space. Along with the teaser, BigHit Music also said on YouTube that the song features Grammy-nominated American rapper Latto.

In the teaser, Han So-hee is seen seated at a busy restaurant with Jungkook, seemingly on a date. They appear to be in the middle of a fight as Han So-hee shouts at Jungkook, and he, in turn, argues with her, before a chandelier dropps from the ceiling on the table next to them, much to the dismay of fellow restaurant-goers in the short clip, which primarily had no audio.

Before the teaser ends, Jungkook sings the line, "Weight of the world on her shoulders / I kiss your waist and ease your mind." Watch the teaser here:

What's more interesting than the teaser itself is the volley of memes it has generated, as ARMYs try to guess what Jungkook and Han So-hee are arguing about. There are several memes that say that the two of them are arguing about Suga aka Min Yoongi's 7 tattoo.

Some even edited BTS member Jin into the video, making hilarious edits.

All the seven BTS members got '7' tattooed as a sign of their unity and friendship. While everyone has revealed which body part they got inked, Suga is the only one who has still kept fans guessing.