BTS: Jungkook joins Carly Rae Jepsen and Hozier for Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series; will perform debut single ‘Seven’

Jungkook's concept photos for his 'Seven' promotions

Exciting news for ARMY! Good Morning America recently announced the lineup for their Summer Concert Series on July 14, and it includes a performance by BTS's Jungkook. The talented artist will be showcasing his new solo release, "Seven," much to the delight of his American fans and global ARMYs. Joining Jungkook on stage will be a diverse range of artists such as Fitz and The Tantrums, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier, Tim McGraw, and Sam Hunt, promising an incredible day of music.

In anticipation of his solo release, Jungkook has been actively promoting Seven through various means. He recently treated fans with a captivating campaign short film and a series of concept photos on BTS's official social media handles. The campaign material exudes a fashion brand vibe, effectively utilizing Jungkook's stunning visuals and generating buzz for his upcoming release.

The short film features Jungkook in a studio setting, seated on a steel chair. Even in subtle movements such as syncing with the rhythm or direct gazes into the camera, Jungkook effortlessly showcases his exceptional talent. The accompanying concept photos present Jungkook in a variety of captivating styles.

In one photo, Jungkook paired denims with an unbuttoned blazer, complete with neck accessories. We don’t mind seeing your abs, Jungkook! In another photograph, he wore a body-fit white tee with black leather pants.

One standout image showcases him in a graphic T-shirt installation, artfully blending with the surroundings while featuring the words "DAYS A WEEK" beneath the "SEVEN" logo.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness Jungkook's mesmerizing performance of 'Seven' at the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. This highly anticipated event marks a special occasion as American fans will have the opportunity to see Jungkook perform his solo release for the first time. With his immense talent and magnetic stage presence, Jungkook is sure to deliver a memorable performance that will leave an indelible impression on audiences.

Fans are extremely excited to also listen to the rest of the album that will release sometime later this year. With his remarkable talent and ability to captivate audiences worldwide, Jungkook's solo endeavors are bound to further solidify his status as a remarkable artist within the music industry.