BTS Jungkook calls himself a perfectionist says V is the best person to karaoke with watch video
BTS: Jungkook calls himself a 'perfectionist', says V is the best person to karaoke with - watch video

Updated on: 13 March,2024 12:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS member Jungkook revealed loads of information about his boy band like who cries while watching movies, to best dancer, and more. 

BTS: Jungkook calls himself a 'perfectionist', says V is the best person to karaoke with - watch video

Jungkook Pic/Instagram

BTS makenae Jungkook who is out with his new album ‘Golden’ sat down for a candid tete-e-tete and named which superlatives suit him as well as the other members RM, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Suga. In an interview with SiriusXM, Jungkook revealed loads of information about his boy band like who cries while watching movies, to best dancer, and more. 


He called himself, J-Hope, and RM as life of a party, but also reflected that it had been long since they went to one. "Ever since each member started getting busy with their own projects, I don't think there was any chance for us to meet up properly. I guess we had a bit of that when we travelled together to shoot content. We threw a listening party for J-Hope, there were other members.”


When asked who is more likely to have an emotional moment on stage, the youngest member of BTS said it was Jimin. "I tend to get pretty emotional as well, but Jimin has that look in his eyes. During group concerts, when I feel moved, I'd be tearing up, whereas Jimin will hold to that sentiment throughout. He has those eyes.”

Calling himself the biggest perfectionist, Jungkook said, "This isn't to say that I'm perfect by any means. I think I always strive to be perfect.”

When it came to V, he said the member is most likely to break out into a song. "He would suddenly start singing in waiting rooms." He also said V is the best person to karaoke with. "He would never let go of the mic." 

Jungkook also mentioned loads of other interesting things about himself like wearing the most amount of jewellery because of his piercings and tattoos. 

Meanwhile, Jungkook commenced his compulsory military service in December. Last year, in a statement he wrote on Weverse, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."

(With inputs from IANS)

Korean Entertainment South Korean boy band BTS Jungkook Jeon Jungkook
