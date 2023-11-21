BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star documentary date announced, here's when and where you can watch it!

BTS released a launch teaser and poster for an upcoming documentary called 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.'

BTS ARMYs Are you guys ready for the best news yet? The group that is basically the gift that keeps on giving has bestowed on us yet another gem. BTS released a launch teaser and poster for an upcoming documentary called 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

The eight-part Disney (yes, eight-part!!) will take ARMYs on an introspective journey into the K-pop phenomenon group's 10-year career, not limited to the obstacles they've had to overcome to hold the position they do in the world of music. The docuseries also gives us an in-depth interview with Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and RM, as evidenced by the teaser attached to the announcement.

BTS, as a group, is planning a reunion in 2025. Jungkook recently spoke to People Music’s Zane Lowe about how much he's looking forward to it. He said, "Preparing as a solo artist and also working as a solo musician... there were times where I really missed [being in the group],” he admitted. “When I was in the waiting room or standing by myself on stage or eating with the staff. We were always together for so many years that I felt the void of them not being next to me. You know, I miss them. And I was thinking about them. So I suppose that year could seem far away, but I don’t want to think that way. I think the synergy of BTS in 2025 will be incredible. I am so looking forward to it.”

More recently, the 'Golden Maknae', as he is affectionately called, is currently in the middle of performing his newest album, 'Golden, Live, on stage in the Jangchung Arena in Seoul. The concert is also being broadcast live to all of JK's fans all over the world.

After his massive debut with the hit single 'Seven'. He further solidified his stature with '3D' a song that featured American rapper Jack Harlow. Now, BTS Jungkook's solo concert is currently underway to celebrate all the 'Golden' things the pop star has accomplished since.

Jungkook has given all the ARMYs a clear shock (and, a treat) with a steamy video he released for all to see. BTS Jungkook went shirtless in full technicolor (unlike the previous times), leaving everyone gasping for breath. In the clip, Jungkook is seen exercising shirtless and working up quite a sweat. To cool off, Jungkook decides to hop in for a quick shower. The global pop star comes out of the shower, water dripping from his hair as he dries off.