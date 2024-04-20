BTS RM donated to a school for his birthday in 2019, and its now being seen as a big deal in someones journey to becoming a K-Pop star. This story is about Big O!cean, a group managed by PARASTAR Entertainment. Theyre working to bring out a new genre called S-Pop, or Sign Language Pop, to the audience. BTS RMs donation births K-Pops first hearing-impaired idol The Big O!cean group are using Korean Sign Language (KSL), American Sign Language (ASL), and International Sign Language (ISL) to make their music understandable to everyone. During an interview with the group, one member named Jiseok talked about how RM from BTS influenced his dreams of making it big in K-Pop. When asked who hed like to collaborate with, Jiseok picked RM. His reason for choosing RM showed how much RMs generosity meant to him. Jiseok shared how RMs donation to his schools music program really inspired him to get into music and performing. The donation helped the school get better musical stuff, and it got Jiseok super interested in dancing and music. Apparently, RM donated a big chunk of money back then, about 100 million KRW (which is around $72,500 USD). Jiseok shared how RMs donation to his schools music program really inspired him to get into music and performing. The donation helped the school get better musical stuff, and it got Jiseok super interested in dancing and music. Apparently, RM donated a big chunk of money back then, about 100 million KRW (which is around $72,500 USD). About BTS recently South Korean boy band BTS teased their MONOCHROME Logistics Project on their X account on Tuesday. The theme for it is designed around a delivery service. In the teaser shared, one can notice a factory set-up where the packages are scanned and a line reads Exclusive service for ARMY. It then cuts to a gate being opened and the packages with receipts being moved out. BTS also shared the link to the MNCR Logistics website where the ARMY is received with an invitation to share their details and then presented with an invoice for a package. While there is no clarity on what the posts mean, some have suggested that the boy band is holding a pop-up event at Seongsu-dong, Seoul, from April 26 to May 12. The pop-up event will be adorned with Memory Clouds, symbolising the cherished moments shared between the artists and fans. The seven-member team is currently on break as a group owing to their mandatory military service for the country. The members will gradually reunite as they all complete their service by 2025.