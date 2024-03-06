BTS Suga’s concert film ‘D-Day’ to release in April

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 March,2024 03:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

BTS' band member Suga's upcoming concert movie 'D-DAY' will premiere in theaters and IMAX worldwide on April 10

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

K-pop superband BTS member Suga’s upcoming concert film ‘D-Day’ is set to hit the big screen in April. The film captures the tour's finale gig in Seoul, reports Yonhap.


Talent agency BigHit Music on Wednesday announced that the upcoming film 'Suga | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' the Movie,' will hit South Korean cinema chain CGV theaters and various cinemas globally on April 10.


However, the specific countries where it will be shown have not yet been determined Suga's 'D-Day' tour visited 10 cities around the world from April to June 2023, drawing a total of 290,000 fans.


Following the tour, he held a three-day encore concert in Seoul, connecting with an additional 38,000 fans. The film seizes the electrifying atmosphere of the concert, as per the agency. The agency shared that the film, in particular, will be screened in IMAX theaters for the first time for a BTS concert film.

