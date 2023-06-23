BTS update: Jungkook protects fan from falling, ARMY slams Badshah for mocking K-pop group

While BTS's Jungkook won appreciation from fans, rapper Badshah came under fire

BTS member Jungkook has won the hearts of ARMY once again after he was spotted protecting a fan who was being shoved by a mob at airport. The K-pop star is gaining praise for his thoughtful act for a fan, and the video is going viral. The K-pop star had arrived at Incheon airport and as fans rushed to take selfies with the singer, one of them tripped. As Jungkook attempted to protect her from falling, the scene was captured on camera and instantly went viral on social media.

Many fans went on to express concern seeing the massive crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of the singer.

Here's how fans reacted to the video-

It’s not a flex for jungkook or any bts member to have a large crowd showing up at the airport because all these people stalked down their flight schedules and arrived just to rush & shove phones in their faces. There’s no decorum — ニキ♡ yoongi tour! (@CHANELJlMlN) June 23, 2023

That's why not many are posting airport picture because...it caused jk discomfort..and it has not happened only once...my job was to aware you of what we are doing to take measures...we all know people were standing on that damn airport just to see him..which is actually very + — Jungkook's feet (@iamadelusion) June 23, 2023

i’ve never seen an airport crowd this big before wtf ð­ð­ the fact that even the reporters were talking about the insane amount of ppl there. oh jungkook u will always be the most famous!

pic.twitter.com/QwgkfuDexN — z (@jeonfame) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Indian rapper Badshah has come under fire for his lyrical reference to the K-pop group in one of his recent music videos titled ‘Issa Vibe’. The song is a part of the film, 'Bloody Daddy' starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The lyrics of the song are “Haaye ni tere nakhre, yeh such diva, tujhe handle nahi kar sakta, koyi mere siva. Playlist bad bunny BTS biba, har raat beer peeni hai tujhe kiba." The use of the term ‘Biba’ did not go down well with ARMY. The word translates to a pretty woman.