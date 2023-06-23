Breaking News
BTS update: Jungkook protects fan from falling, ARMY slams Badshah for mocking K-pop group

23 June,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

While BTS's Jungkook won appreciation from fans, rapper Badshah came under fire

Jungkook/Calvin Klein on Instagram

BTS member Jungkook has won the hearts of ARMY once again after he was spotted protecting a fan who was being shoved by a mob at airport. The K-pop star is gaining praise for his thoughtful act for a fan, and the video is going viral. The K-pop star had arrived at Incheon airport and as fans rushed to take selfies with the singer, one of them tripped. As Jungkook attempted to protect her from falling, the scene was captured on camera and instantly went viral on social media.


Many fans went on to express concern seeing the massive crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of the singer.


Here's how fans reacted to the video-


Meanwhile, Indian rapper Badshah has come under fire for his lyrical reference to the K-pop group in one of his recent music videos titled ‘Issa Vibe’. The song is a part of the film, 'Bloody Daddy' starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The lyrics of the song are “Haaye ni tere nakhre, yeh such diva, tujhe handle nahi kar sakta, koyi mere siva. Playlist bad bunny BTS biba, har raat beer peeni hai tujhe kiba." The use of the term ‘Biba’ did not go down well with ARMY. The word translates to a pretty woman.

 

 

 

