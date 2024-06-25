Breaking News
BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung drops shirtless poster to tease new project, ARMYs 'lose their sanity'

Updated on: 25 June,2024 10:57 PM IST  |  Seoul
Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung dropped a shirtless poster of him to tease his new project Type 1

V's next project is titled Type 1

Six BTS members are serving in the South Korean military currently, but it seems they pre-planned a lot of surprises for their fandom, the ARMY. After Jimin announced a new solo album, his best friend, V aka Kim Taehyung, has teased a new project, too. 


On Tuesday evening a poster featuring a shirtless Kim Taehyung was revealed officially, for a new project called Type 1. V shocked fans with the teaser poster for the new project. In addition to a grayscale photo of himself shirtless, the poster contains lyrics from his song 'Scenery', which released in 2019.


The poster has the following lines:


I still wonder wonder beautiful story

Still wonder wonder best part

I still wonder wonder next story

I want to make you mine

— V

As expected, BTS ARMY is torn between guessing what Type 1 could be - a song, an album or something else - and recovering from the shock of a shirtless Taehyung. Sample some of the comments from a particular fanstagram:

"EXCUSE ME WHATTTTTTTT WTH"

"He really be pouting while looking like a whole damn meal"

"Bro just dropped a bomb out of nowhere"

"THOUGHT THEY WERE JUST SERVING IN MILITARY BUT THEY SERVING US OFF SHIRTS AS WELL"

"WHAT IS THIS BEHAVIOR MR KIM TAEHYUNG"

ARMYs on Twitter once again brought back V's quote, about BTS' Chapter 2 being not about taking off their shirts, as well as some teasers he previously posted on Instagram that may have to do with the new project.

Kim Taehyung, along with Jimin, Jungkook and RM, joined the military to serve their mandatory term in December 2023. Eldest member Jin has completed his service and returned to the life of a K-pop idol earlier this month. The septet is set to be reunited in mid 2025 after all the members complete their mandatory service. Jimin recently announced his upcoming second solo album, Muse, which will be released on July 19. 

Korean Entertainment Kpop BTS Kim Taehyung K-Pop

