Yesterday, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shared a message on his Instagram which looked like a much-awaited health update. He informed the ARMY that he is doing great

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shares much-awaited health update, informs ARMY he's 'doing great'

It was just recently when Kim Taehyung, aka V, took to Weverse to post a picture of his back, full of red marks, which he captioned "Wounds of Glory." On April 12, Kim Taehyung took to Weverse again to post a picture of his back. In the picture, Kim Taehyung sported some bright red marks, which he called "wounds of glory," suggesting that he earned this through the hard work he's been putting in while serving in the military.

These pictures made the entire BTS ARMY concerned about the pop star's health. Seeing his fans this concerned about him, Kim Taehyung decided to give them a health update. Yesterday, Taehyung shared a message on his Instagram which looked like a much-awaited health update. In his short and sweet message, he informed the ARMY that he is doing great and that he is 75 kgs due to hard workouts.

While dropping the short message, V wrote, “Loyalty... How are you all? I work out healthily and wear cool clothes. Great training and doing great! I came out for a short break and had a great time with friends talking about army after a long time. I'm 75kg now from hard workouts. My troopers are feeling so good I have to work harder I will bye”.

The K-pop sensation also dropped a few more pictures on his Instagram stories. One picture showed him in the gym. In another picture, V posed in the mirror while showcasing the muscles in his arms.

Previous update about BTS RM and V

BTS leader RM and V, aka Kim Taehyung, have completed their training at the Nonsan Training Centre. The duo earned top honours for their exceptional performance. Now, they will be proceeding with their duties at the training camp. Videos and pictures from the graduation ceremony have surfaced, and they showcase the singers receiving their honours. This milestone marks an important event in BTS RM and V's military lives.

On January 16, much-anticipated videos of the military graduation ceremony surfaced on the internet. The clips showcased the K-pop singers in their military uniforms. They were seen standing in a row, where they looked solemn and focused. Earlier, a press release from BIGHIT Music informed ARMYs about the upcoming schedule of the loved singers.