BTS lead rapper and songwriter Min Yoongi aka Suga released his third solo album, ‘D-Day’ earlier this year. In his recent VOGUE Japan interview, he talked about his skincare, how he perceives himself and preserving authenticity in his music

Min Yoongi aka Suga, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS: What's the secret to Suga's glassy skin? The answer is fairly simple x 00:00

BTS lead rapper and songwriter Min Yoongi aka Suga released his third solo album, ‘D-Day’ earlier this year. The album is the final installment of his Agust D trilogy which included the Agust D mixtape from 2016, and the D-2 mixtape from 2020. Agust D is also the alternative stage moniker that Suga uses for his solo releases. Suga is currently on tour performing his album. In his recent VOGUE Japan interview, he talked about his skincare, how he perceives himself and preserving authenticity in his music.

Suga talked about how ‘D-Day’ was the culmination of his Agust D trilogy and marked a second chapter for Min Yoongi, the person and artist within him. His trilogy was rap-heavy, and he turned to no other that his most trustworthy rappers and fellow BTS members, Kim Namjoon aka RM, and J-Hope to feature on D-2 and D-Day respectively. The artist talked about experimenting with new sounds like drill music and also retreating into mountain-clad Dangjin City to beat lethargy and procrastination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suga is famous in BTS for his glowing skin and his poker face. However, when asked how his skincare routine, the artist replied that he ostensibly applies nothing but lotion to achieve this look! If only it were this easy for the rest of us ARMYs!

When asked what three words could best describe him, he said that he thinks he is calm, hard to figure and an observer. These aspects definitely show in the artist’s music as well.

On several occasions, the rapper has been candid about his struggles with anxiety, perfectionism and suicidal ideation. He said that the making of the trilogy allowed him to embrace and overcome ‘several complexes and traumas’ and that he is able to stay much more relaxed and focus on his physical and mental health while on tour.

This month marks BTS’ 10th anniversary since their debut. Suga spoke about his musical journey of over a decade and how music is nothing less than family to him now. He also expressed gratitude towards his fellow members and ARMY for keeping him going and for helping him accomplish most of his dreams. He hopes that they can stay together for a long time, even while pursuing their own individual musical niches.

(Interview Credit to VOGUE Japan)