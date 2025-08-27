BTS Jimin has once again sparked dating rumours with actress Song Da-eun, after the latter posted a video on TikTok with the Korean singer entering her home. This is not the first time the two have sparked romance buzz

BTS and its members are often known to make headlines. This time its Jimin, who has grabbed attention once again over speculations of his personal life and relationship. The BTS member has sparked dating rumours with actress Song Da-eun yet again, as she recently shared a video on social media reigniting the speculation over their relationship and renewed public interest in her controversial past.

BTS Jimin and Song Da-eun spark dating rumours

Song recently uploaded a video on her TikTok profile wherein Jimin is seen arriving at what appears to be her residence. In the clip, she is waiting in front of her home elevator before surprising Jimin as soon as he steps out. Jimin appears startled, as he is heard saying, “Did you know I was coming in? I purposely didn’t tell you I was on my way.” The video indicated that the two entered the residence together. The video quickly went viral online, sparking widespread curiosity about their relationship.

Daeun dropped a vid of Jimin pulling up to her apartment I’m dying jkakajaksksk pic.twitter.com/VX7JuVXpXX — lue (@thvlayoblue) August 26, 2025

Notably, Song’s representatives told Xportsnews that it is difficult to confirm her relationship with Jimin, while Jimin’s agency, BigHit Music, has chosen to stay away from commenting on the matter.

Dating rumours between the two have been doing the rounds continuously since 2022, mostly by Song’s own social media posts. Last year, she grabbed attention by sharing photos of herself wearing BTS merchandise and an image of custom earphones with “DA EUN” and “ji min" engraved on them. However, she deleted both the posts later.

Who is Song Da-eun?

Song Da-eun is an actress who made her acting debut in the 2011 drama Can’t Lose. Later, she shot to fame after appearing on Channel A’s dating reality show Heart Signal 2 in 2018. The actress was later seen in dramas such as Be Melodramatic, Once Again and More Than Friends. In the past five years, she has had no significant acting roles, however, her social media controversies have kept her in the news.

Apart from her rumoured connection to Jimin, Song has also caught the eye regarding her alleged involvement in the 2019 Burning Sun scandal linked to former BIGBANG member Seungri. In April 2024, Song addressed the claims via a lengthy social media statement, wherein she explained that she had “never visited nightclubs until after graduation” and that her brief employment at Seungri’s lounge bar, Monkey Museum, was through a university senior’s introduction.

She mentioned that her role at the bar involved “checking guest names on a reservation list and placing wristbands on verified customers,” and that she was unaware of any illegal activities. She added that she could provide employment records as proof if needed. She also firmly refuted past dating rumours involving Seungri, saying, “I was never his girlfriend. I have nothing to do with him.”