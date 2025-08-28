Gangnam style PSY had been booked for allegedly violating the country's medical law by taking sleeping pills using a proxy prescription. His agency related to the allegations, saying it was a proxy pickup of prescriptions

South Korean singer PSY, best known for his 2012 global hit Gangnam Style , has found himself in a legal soup. The singer was booked by the Seodaemun Police Station for allegedly violating the country’s Medical Service Act. According to reports, the singer is suspected of receiving prescriptions for the psychotropic medications Xanax and Stilnox from a general hospital in Seoul without undergoing in-person medical examinations since 2022.

South Korean singer PSY, best known for his 2012 global hit Gangnam Style, has found himself in a legal soup. The singer was booked by the Seodaemun Police Station for allegedly violating the country’s Medical Service Act. According to reports, the singer is suspected of receiving prescriptions for the psychotropic medications Xanax and Stilnox from a general hospital in Seoul without undergoing in-person medical examinations since 2022.

PSY booked for violating medical law

The Seoul Seodaemun Police Station on Thursday noted that the police officials are investigating the 48-year-old singer and a university hospital doctor after booking them on charges of violating the Medical Service Act in the country. Psy reportedly received prescriptions for Xanax and Stilnox, which are medications used to treat sleep disorders, anxiety and depression, from 2022 until recently without undergoing any in-person consultations. The prescriptions were believed to be picked up by his manager and other third parties on Psy’s behalf.

Investigators mentioned that they have launched a probe after receiving a tip-off and even raided the university hospital to secure medical records. Notably, according to the Medical Service Act in South Korea, prescriptions must be issued only after direct consultation with the patient. Similarly, collection by anyone other than the patient is strictly prohibited.

PSY's agency reacts

In response to the recent accusations, PSY’s agency, P NATION, has released an official statement on August 28, admitting to some of the allegations while denying claims of unauthorised prescriptions. Addressing the controversy P NATION said, "It was clearly a mistake and lapse in judgment to have a prescription sleeping pill collected on his behalf. We sincerely apologise."

The agency added, "PSY has been diagnosed with chronic sleep disorder and has been taking sleeping medication in accordance with his doctor’s prescription. His use of sleeping pills has always been under medical supervision, with prescriptions given for the appropriate dosage," the agency said.

They concluded the statement saying, "However, in the process, there were cases where a third party collected the sleeping pills on his behalf, and police are currently conducting an investigation. Once again, we apologise for causing concern."

Police are currently investigating both PSY and the medical professional, according to reports. The doctor has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the treatment was conducted remotely without any foul play.