Updated on: 07 August,2024 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS Suga took to Weverse on Wednesday morning and penned down a long apology note for being drunk while riding an electric scooter

In Pic: BTS Suga

BTS Suga, aka Min Yoongi, has penned down a long note to apologize for his involvement in a drink-and-drive incident. Suga took to Weverse on Wednesday morning and penned down a long apology note stating that he was drunk when he was returning home on his electric scooter.


In his note, he stated that he violated traffic laws, and after the police officer caught him and did a breathalyzer test, his license was revoked and he was fined. Suga, in his note, shared, "Hello. This is Suga. It is with a very heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric kickboard. I violated road traffic laws without realizing that I was not allowed to use an electric kickboard while drunk due to the simple thought that it was a short distance away.”



While talking about his license being revoked, Suga wrote, "While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I fell alone. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyzer test, my license was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuses.”


In conclusion, Suga apologized for his carelessness and wrong actions and said, "I apologize to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future."

BigHit Music's Comment on the Incident

BTS agency BigHit Music also issued a statement. It read, “Hello. This is BigHit Music. We apologize for the accident involving BTS member Suga's electric scooter."

They further wrote, "On Tuesday night (June 6), Suga used an electric scooter while wearing a helmet while returning home after drinking alcohol. After traveling about 500 meters, he fell while parking and was given a ticket and license revocation as a result of a sobriety test by police officers who were nearby. The incident did not result in any personal injury or property damage, and he returned home under police escort."

In conclusion, the music company said that Suga will face disciplinary action for his wrongdoing and said, "We apologize for the disappointment this artist's inappropriate behavior caused many of you. As a social service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his employer for his behavior. We will be more careful to prevent this from happening in the future. Thank you.”

