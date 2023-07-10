Popular YouTuber Sojang apologizes To BTS’s Taehyung aka V, IVE's Wonyoung for spreading malicious rumours

Sojang's account was taken down after being hacked

Popular Youtuber Sojang who has been targeting K-pop idols like BTS’s Taehyung aka V and IVE's Wonyoung by spreading malicious rumours has now posted an apology. Her videos that received millions of views featured rumours about idols having undergone plastic surgery, dating controversies, and more. Recently, her account was taken down after it was hacked. Sojang has now shared an apology post on Nate Pann app.

The note read, "Hello. This is Park Joo Ah, who ran the YouTube channel Sojang. From the first video I ever uploaded, all the way to the hacking of my account, I too, know just how malicious my videos were. I guess I was just an attention-seeker. As the fans of the famous idols and actors I targeted would watch the videos, I was deluded that there would be high views and that I would receive a good income. Just as I had predicted, the views began to climb as time passed, and I got a taste of the income that came with it. I’m so so sorry to the idols and actors that appeared in my videos. Whether I was crazed about the money or the views, I was crazed either way. When BTS’s V said that he knew about my channel, I acted up to gain attention and I targeted him even more. I’m sorry to him for that. I’m also sorry for editing photos and videos that I took from the internet and using them to create exaggerated lies, giving psychological pain to Jang Wonyoung. Apart from these two, I’m also sorry to the other people who received psychological pain through my videos of lies and malicious rumours. I’m also sorry to the fans. I won’t do such things again.

This time, my channel was hacked. To be specific, my email was hacked. Through this, my channel disappeared and it made me rethink my crimes. The reason for this post is not because of any lawsuit from the celebrities or their agencies, or any victims requesting for remuneration. I am confident that I’ll be able to duly accept any lawsuits. I’m so sorry to the celebrities. I have made a second channel. The name will be the same as it was previously. I can’t let go of being a YouTuber, and will continue to be active on the platform. But the channel’s goal and direction will be different. I won’t create videos like I did in the past. I will create videos that will create a positive effect for the celebrities. I will not earn profit through the second channel. I won’t profit through any method, such as advertisements. Lastly, I’ll be donating all the profits I made up to now."

I know that the three words 'I am sorry' will not let me be forgiven for my crimes that went on for around two years. I’m really sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry to both the relevant parties and those who were hurt by my videos."