Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News

See Pic! Song Joong Ki announces the birth of his son with Katy Louise Saunders

15 June,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

Song Joong Ki made the announcement on a fan cafe

Song Joong Ki/Instagram

'Descendants of the Sun' actor Song Joong Ki has announced the birth of his son with Katy Louise Saunders, through a fan cafe. A photo of the newborn's hand wrapped around his father's finger was also shared with fans. 


The post read, "I wanted to first share with you one more dream-like news, so I came on (the fan cafe). Right now I'm in Italy. I was able to finally meet my baby here in Rome, my wife's hometown. It seems he is the most precious gift that came to us, who have the biggest dream of creating a happy family for the rest of our lives. Thanks to the support of many people, such a good day has come. I sincerely hope that there will be great happiness in your lives as well. I'll come back with another project as an actor and as me."


Here's how Song Joong Ki's fans reacted to the news-


 

