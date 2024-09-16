The announcement of K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN's 12th Mini Album follows the group’s history-making performance as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin

Seventeen Pic/Facebook

K-pop icon SEVENTEEN will return with their highly anticipated 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS on October 14. Today, SEVENTEEN revealed the mysterious title of the upcoming album through a short teaser clip featuring an anagram where the phrase ‘I FELT HELPLESS’ transforms into ‘SPILL THE FEELS,’ hinting at an emotional and introspective theme of overcoming helplessness by embracing vulnerability and spilling out honest feelings. This signals another album that continues SEVENTEEN’s long-standing mission of spreading positivity and hope through their music.

SEVENTEEN displayed ‘I FELT HELPLESS’ on a billboard

Before the title reveal, the teaser revealed on September 13 sparked numerous speculations among fans after a scene set in a dark, eerie subway station ended with the scrambled letters of ‘I FELT HELPLESS’ displayed on a billboard, leaving the meaning shrouded in mystery.

The K-pop icon also dropped a series of concept photos between the teasers, capturing the members submerged in water with their eyes closed, evoking a sense of helplessness and loneliness. Other photos show the members gazing into the camera, their faces conveying deep, meaningful expressions that exude a sense of tranquility.

SEVENTEEN to kick-off world tour on October 12

The announcement of their 12th Mini Album follows the group’s history-making performance as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin. SEVENTEEN will soon hit the stage again with their [RIGHT HERE] world tour, kicking off on October 12 in Korea, and continuing through the U.S., Japan, and across Asia.

Pre-orders for SPILL THE FEELS began on September 13, with the official release scheduled for October 14 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). More information about pre-orders is available on Weverse.

About K-pop group SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON, and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance.

The K-pop icon’s momentum continues into 2024 with remarkable achievements. Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE featuring SEVENTEEN’s celebrated discography was released, and the group became UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, recognized for their role in uplifting and inspiring young people worldwide. After making history at Glastonbury Festival as the first K-pop act to perform, SEVENTEEN returned to Europe to set another milestone as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin.