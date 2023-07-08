SHINee’s Taemin praises BTS’s Jimin and fans are loving it

Taemin praised BTS’s Jimin during a live chat

SHINee’s Taemin who is known to be close friends with BTS’s Jimin, recently praised the latter over live chat and fans couldn't get enough! The duo had recently collaborated for a dance challenge.

Taemin said, "Jimin is such a good friend. He has such good energy. He is also really talented. There might be people who think the same as me but, his style of dancing, and the sense of artistry that he prefers, has many similar aspects to mine. Of course, he’s also really talented, this is what I think. We match well in those aspects, and if you get along, I think you tend to have good chemistry."

Jimin and Taemin from SHINee, have collaborated once again for the first time since 2016. to take on the 'HARD' challenge together, leaving fans ecstatic.

Here's how fans reacted-

the world needs to witness kai x taemin x jimin again ð­ð­ð­ð­



also WHEN IS TAEMIN DOING THE LIKE CRAZY CHALLENGE PLS ð­ð­ð­ IS A NEED https://t.co/apX1nyfjEK — â´ï¸ ð¿ðð â´ï¸ SAW JACKSON WANG LIVE (@pyunmyun) July 8, 2023

SHINee's taemin mentioning jimin on his IG live (*better trans)



ð¥: jiminie is a really great friend. he has great energy & dances really x3 well. i think some of you may have similar thoughts as i do, but jiminie's dancing style? his artistry? (1/2)pic.twitter.com/wmwzLc52Wh — ðê¾¹ë¬´íìâ·ð (@odetonamu) July 8, 2023

Huh? I love Taemin and I appreciate him appreciating Jimin. I don’t get this tweet though. The BTS members shower each other with compliments. I’m confused — Jenna (@braille_morgan) July 8, 2023

@ THE park jimin will collabs with solo artists Jungkook and/or taemin be happening anytime soon? Inquiring minds wanna know. (Me) pic.twitter.com/X5vKvFpr4P — JM DA MENACE¹³ ð (@virgoswan) July 8, 2023