Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > SHINees Taemin praises BTSs Jimin and fans are loving it

SHINee’s Taemin praises BTS’s Jimin and fans are loving it

Updated on: 08 July,2023 09:21 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent

Taemin praised BTS’s Jimin during a live chat

SHINee’s Taemin praises BTS’s Jimin and fans are loving it

Pic:Twitter

SHINee’s Taemin praises BTS’s Jimin and fans are loving it
SHINee’s Taemin who is known to be close friends with BTS’s Jimin, recently praised the latter over live chat and fans couldn't get enough! The duo had recently collaborated for a dance challenge.


Taemin said, "Jimin is such a good friend. He has such good energy. He is also really talented. There might be people who think the same as me but, his style of dancing, and the sense of artistry that he prefers, has many similar aspects to mine. Of course, he’s also really talented, this is what I think. We match well in those aspects, and if you get along, I think you tend to have good chemistry."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS JIMIN 지민 FANPAGE (@jimin)


 Jimin and Taemin from SHINee, have collaborated once again for the first time since 2016. to take on the 'HARD' challenge together, leaving fans ecstatic.

Here's how fans reacted-

 

 

 

