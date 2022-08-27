Stray Kids Bang Chan hangs out with BTS's Jung Kook, NCT's Jaehyun and Astro's Cha Eun-woo

The picture was posted by a famous Korean restaurant

A picture of four autographs, that had Bang Chan, Jung Kook, Jaehyun and Cha Eun-woo has gone viral. The picture was posted by a famous Korean beef barbecue restaurant, Youngcheon Yong Hwa. They thanked the K-pop idols, saying "Thank you for your visit and Youngcheon Yong Hwa is cheering you on!"

Jungkook along with Jaehyun, Bang Chan and Cha Eunwoo visited a beef barbecue restaurant together in Seoul. The restaurant posted their autographs and thanked “97 liners” for the visit. pic.twitter.com/MlDb3wuzJD — Jungkook SNS (@Jungkook_SNS) August 25, 2022

chan being friends with jungkook, eunwoo and jaehyun is everything i ever needed pic.twitter.com/7ufMYcDmwx — karo (@straykidshannie) August 25, 2022

