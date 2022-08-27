Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Stray Kids Bang Chan hangs out with BTSs Jung Kook NCTs Jaehyun and Astros Cha Eun woo

Stray Kids Bang Chan hangs out with BTS's Jung Kook, NCT's Jaehyun and Astro's Cha Eun-woo

Updated on: 27 August,2022 10:27 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The picture was posted by a famous Korean restaurant

Stray Kids Bang Chan hangs out with BTS's Jung Kook, NCT's Jaehyun and Astro's Cha Eun-woo

Jungkook/Instagram


A picture of four autographs, that had Bang Chan, Jung Kook, Jaehyun and Cha Eun-woo has gone viral. The picture was posted by a famous Korean beef barbecue restaurant, Youngcheon Yong Hwa. They thanked the K-pop idols, saying "Thank you for your visit and Youngcheon Yong Hwa is cheering you on!"


PLAY QUIZ: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
BTS Jungkook Korean Entertainment K-Pop

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK