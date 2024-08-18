The messages on the trucks include texts like “Kick Suga out”, “Drunk drive Suga”, “D-Day to leave the group is today”, “We do not need a criminal who deceives fans” and “Suga, leave the group on your own before things get uglier"

Trucks with hate messages for Suga Pic/X

The BTS ARMY is enraged after several trucks with hate messages against rapper Suga were spotted in Seoul following his drunk driving case. The controversy continues to take new turns with each day passing by. The messages on the trucks include texts like “Kick Suga out”, “Drunk drive Suga”, “D-Day to leave the group is today”, “We do not need a criminal who deceives fans” and “Suga, leave the group on your own before things get uglier,” to name a few.

Not to mention, one of the trucks was spotted in front of HYBE, Nine One Hannam the K-pop idol’s base alongside other members RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Jin. Other trucks were seen at Gangnam Station, Yongsan Station/Seoul Station, Hongdae, and Hapjeong.

One user on X seems to have specifically started a campaign against Suga including a fundraiser to get the trucks. The post by @idiotsueit read, “We have reached the target amount for the fundraiser and have closed it. Thank you to everyone who participated in the campaign, even though it was kept private. Starting tomorrow, the truck and the flower wreath campaigns will take place together. During the campaigns, we will have a staff managing the flower wreaths, and the trucks will be circulating the bustling areas of Seoul even on the weekend. We appreciate your interest and support.”

The BTS ARMY is furious at this constant attack on Suga with many pointing out the findings so far. One wrote on X, “His riding speed was slow. He was driving straight. He was wearing a helmet. He was not using the main road. He fell at the front door of his own house like he said. He wasn’t found on the floor like the media claimed. When they found him, he was standing perfectly fine.”

It was earlier reported that Suga would be summoned by the police to gain clarity on the matter. The development came after reports suggested that the e-scooter Suga was operating is classified as a motor vehicle, which results in uniform punishment for a drunk driving case. He faces criminal charges if found guilty.

Suga’s breathalyzer test conducted at the time of the incident showed his blood alcohol concentration at 0.227 percent, which is significantly higher than 0.08 percent. His statement also does not add up to the test results. He reportedly told the police that he drank only a glass of beer. As per the Road Traffic Act, Suga is looking at a prison sentence of 2-5 years and a hefty fine that goes up to Rs 12 lakh.

Suga has apologised for the incident and his license has also been revoked.