Watch! ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo pays heartfelt tribute to Moonbin

ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo has returned to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate Moonbin, with their old photos and videos. One of the videos featured Moonbin singing 'Stalker' and Cha Eunwoo too shared his version of the song. Cha Eunwoo captioned the story as, 'My Friend.' Fans were left touched by his beautiful gesture.

Moonbin had passed away at the age of 25. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station had reported that on April 19 at approximately 8:10 p.m. KST, Moonbin was found dead in his residence in the Gangnam district of Seoul by his manager, who immediately called the police. The band’s official Instagram had confirmed the death, sending fans into shock. Fantagio Music, ASTRO’s management company, confirmed the news of Moonbin's death with a statement on ASTRO's official social channels, asking fans to respect the family's privacy and sharing that both family members, ASTRO members, and staff were deeply saddened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 아스트로 (@officialastro)

The statement had read, “First of all, we would like to apologize for the sad, heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky. Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives, and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock. It is even more heartbreaking to deliver this news so suddenly to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him their love. We are heartbroken because we know the feelings of the deceased, who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are in a state of great sadness and sorrow due to the sudden news, can honor the deceased. According to the wishes of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with the family members and company colleagues. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

Here's how fans reacted-

