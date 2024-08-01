'Squid Game' tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in a mysterious extreme survival game with a cash prize

Squid Game Pic/X

Listen to this article ‘Ready to play again?’ Netflix unveils ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 premiere date, Season 3 locked for 2025 x 00:00

Netflix unveiled the premiere date for popular K-drama 'Squid Game' season 2 in a new announcement video. The clip shows contestants wearing the infamous green overalls, preparing for a race. However, as they begin to run, a couple of them start dropping dead. The camera then zooms in to the frontman or the host standing with the guards in red. A voice is heard saying, “It’s been three years, are you ready to play again?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix wrote in the caption, “The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 coming December 26, only on Netflix. Final Season coming 2025.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series, will return as writer, director, and executive producer for the new season. Kim Ji-yeon will also executive produce. Firstman Studio will produce.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. The show netted 14 Emmy nominations for Season 1. It ultimately won six. Hwang also won the Emmy for Best Directing for a Drama.

Lee Jung-Jae made history by becoming the first Asian actor ever to receive an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in 'Squid Game'. He was only the fourth Asian actor ever to win in any of the Emmy performance categories, and the first to win the drama award for a non-English speaking role.

During his acceptance speech, Lee said, "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix, and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea."

'Squid Game' tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in a mysterious extreme survival game with a 45.6 billion cash prize.

New additions to the second season of the international hit series are Park Gyu-young ('Sweet Home'), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim ('Be Melodramatic', 'Move to Heaven'), Lee David ('The Fortress'), Lee Jin-uk ('Sweet Home'), Choi Seung-Hyun ('Tazza: The Hidden Card', 'Commitment'), Roh Jae-won ('Missing Yoon', 'Ditto'), and Won Ji-an ('D.P.').

(With inputs from ANI)