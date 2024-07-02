100 days to go for Suriya's 'Kanguva'

Suirya's upcoming film 'Kanguva' is touted to be the most expensive film of the year with a budget of Rs 350 crore. The film will hit the theatres on October 10

Suriya

Studio Green's much-awaited 'Kanguva', starring Suriya, is one of the biggest releases eagerly awaited by the audience. The sizzle teaser has already given a glimpse of its thrilling world, leaving excitement continuously rising. As the makers recently announced the release date as 10th October 2024, they have now started the countdown for the film's release with 100 days remaining.

Taking to their social media, the makers of 'Kanguva' shared an intriguing video giving a glimpse of its enthralling world and starting the countdown of 100 days to the film's release. They further captioned it -

"100 days to go for the King's arrival 👑

Brace yourselves 🔥

For #Kanguva 🦅

#KanguvaFromOct10 🗡️"

'Kanguva' is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 Cr., it's bigger than the likes of 'Pushpa', 'Singham' and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents and in different parts of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences featuring over 10,000 people.

‘Kanguva’ promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad'.

Bobby Deol and Suriya will be locking horns with each other in the film. The two attended Prime Video's event in Mumbai and spoke highly of each other. "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," Bobby said.

Suriya also shared how Bobby added more power to the film with his acting chops. "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger," Suriya said.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on 10th October 2024.