As the Kannada film 'Kantara' celebrates its 2nd anniversary, it's the perfect time to reflect on the effort Rishab has put into Kantara and the upcoming prequel

Rishab Shetty in Kantara

Listen to this article 2 years of 'Kantara': From bull race to bhuta kola, 5 things Rishab Shetty learnt for the film x 00:00

With the release of 'Kantara' in 2022, Rishab Shetty set a true example of success. He not only delivered an immensely captivating story that showcased Indian culture and traditions to the world but also demonstrated his unwavering dedication to creating the film. Rishab himself wrote and directed the film, and while he poured his heart and soul into writing and directing, he also gave his all in playing the lead role. His efforts were recognized when he won the National Award for Best Actor, and Kantara was honored with the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 70th National Film Awards for 2022. Now, he is returning with the prequel to the film, 'Kantara Chapter 1', where he is set to once again showcase his dedication to portraying his character. As the film celebrates its 2nd anniversary, it's the perfect time to reflect on the effort Rishab has put into Kantara and the upcoming prequel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhuta Kola

The Bhuta Kola performance in Kantara was actually performed by Rishab Shetty himself. The actor trained extensively to perfect this traditional art form. His performance was indeed goosebump-worthy, a standout moment in the film.

Bull Race

Rishab Shetty performed the bull race sequence in Kantara without using a body double. The Kambala race sequence was shot over 24 hours, during which Rishab not only acted but also directed. His personal execution of this physically demanding scene is a testament to his dedication.

Kalaripayattu

For the upcoming Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty learned Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest and most scientific martial arts in the world. He underwent a year-long, rigorous training regimen to master this ancient art and perfect his form for the film.

Transformation

As seen in the first look of Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty has undergone a significant physical transformation. His body appears more chiseled and bulked up than before, showcasing the hard work he put into preparing for the role.

What Rishab Shetty said about winning National Award for Kantara

"From the beginning, I have been saying that I dedicate this award to Puneeth Rajkumar, the people of Kannada, and the dancers. I also want to thank the team of the film 'Kantara' from Hombale Films. Hombale Productions has received four awards," said Rishab.

“I was watching the announcement and I was thrilled when the award was announced. The Kannada film industry is growing to a larger scale and that is why this award has come today. I want to thank all the members of the film team. The DOP who worked on the film and my wife Pragnya Shetty, who was the costume designer, were crucial to this success.

"When people like the film, our responsibility increases. When an award comes, the responsibility increases even more. When I received the award, my wife Pragnya was the first to wish me and she was very happy. KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame Yash sir also called to congratulate me. Everyone conveyed that when my daughter came, she was like the goddess Lakshmi. Now, with the festival of Varamahalakshmi, the joy is doubled," he said.