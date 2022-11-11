20 Years Of Prabhas: From 'Adipurush' to 'Project K, 'Baahubali' star has an interesting line-up of films

From making his debut with the film 'Eshwar' to becoming the Darling of fans and then rising to stardom and becoming the first Pan-India star with the 'Bahubali franchise', he has surely come a long way
Prabhas/ File Pic
Prabhas marks 20 years in the Indian film industry and his two-decade-long journey has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. From making his debut with the film 'Eshwar' to becoming the Darling of fans and then rising to stardom and becoming the first Pan-India star with the 'Bahubali franchise', he has surely come a long way. Prabhas started by proving his mettle as an actor in films during his early days, he was a big star even before SS Rajamouli's magnum opus opened in the theaters. But post the success of Bahubali, his fan following skyrocketed. Everybody was talking about Prabhas and his name makes headlines every single day! Now with Prabhas gearing up for his releases, fans are excited to see what else is there in his lineup. Let's have a look at his strong lineup-
Salaar
'Salaar' is a multilingual movie starring Prabhas in a prominent role. It is an action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel. Makers have dropped a few looks of the actor from the Salaar, which took the internet by storm. The film also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is likely to release in theaters in the summer of 2023.
Adipurush
'Adipurush' is an upcoming Indian epic mythological film based on Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas along with Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film is written and directed by Om Raut. The film highlights Prabhas as Lord Rama and the audience is very excited to see him play the role.
Spirit
Prabhas will be seen collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series will be backing the project. 'Spirit' is his 25th film, which is a big-budget film and is currently being kept under wraps. The film will be released worldwide in multiple regional and international languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean in a very grand manner.
An untitled with director Maruthi
Prabhas' film with Maruthi is slated to begin shooting in November and the actor will collaborate with him for the first time in his career.
Project K
'Project K' is the working title of an upcoming Indian science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.