'2018' Trailer: Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban's film appeals to human side of the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala

Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, and Kunchacko Boban's upcoming film narrates the real life story of the 2018 floods that devastated Kerala

Still from 2018 trailer

Director Jude Anthany Joseph's next narrates the story of the devastating 2018 floods of Kerala. The floods had devastating impact on lives, livelihood, and property. The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film 2018 dropped the trailer of the film on Sunday. The multi-starrer film stars Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Srinivasan, Aparna Balamurali among others.

The trailer opens with the media announcement of Idukki dam opening in the aftermath of the continuous rainfall in the state. The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of people days before the flood and how their life is turned upside down with the disaster. The trailer builds intrigue around the opening of the Idukki dam after 26 years which caused further damage to the nearby localities. The trailer is interspersed with real life visuals and how people emerged together to help people in times of need.

In 2018, the state of Kerala faced the worst flood it saw in a century. The floods killed over 400 and left millions of people homeless. While the National Disaster Response Force and Central Armed Police Forces were deployed for rescue missions, the locals of the state also set out and did their best tp help people in need.

'2018' is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph under their Kavya Films and Prime Productions banners. The film will hit the big screens on May 5.

