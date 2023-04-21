IN PICS: Tovino Thomas's fan moment with Vikram

Tovino took to his Twitter handle to share pictures with Vikram and called the latter his 'idol'

Tovino Thomas with Vikram

Malayalam film actor Tovino Thomas known for his superhero film 'Minnal Murali' had a fan boy moment recently when he met Vikram. Tovino met the superstars in Kichi where the latter was promoting his upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

Tovino took to his Twitter handle to share pictures with Vikram and called the latter his 'idol'. Sharing the photos, the' Neelavelicham' actor wrote, “A moment of pure, uncontainable fandom! I had the incredible opportunity to meet the maestro himself – Vikram sir. How do I describe what he has been to me, growing up. I had watched Annyan countless times, and I remember that each time his performance would hit different. Trying to be Vikram-cool was the aspiration.”

He continued, “Even as cinema happened, and when something off the flow comes up, my thoughts, plans, references – everything would have his presence. And I just got to spend some supercool time with this idol… And truly an idol! To top the style, charm and superabilities, he speaks with such humility and acknowledgement. I’m overwhelmed in different ways. Will stick to the fanboy hit, because that is the most dreamy.”

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to hit theatres on April 28. Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others are currently promoting the movie across India. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu.

As for Tovino, his latest film 'Neelavelicham' directed by Ashiq Abu and co-starring Rima Kalingal and Roshan Mathew recently hit the theatres.