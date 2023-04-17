Breaking News
On Vikram's birthday, 'Thangalaan' makers drop making video from the sets of the film; watch

Updated on: 17 April,2023 09:51 AM IST  |  Chennai
The video dropped by the team of 'Thangalaan' shows Vikram in an unrecognisable avatar and how he shot for the film in tough conditions

Chiyaan Vikram in 'Thangalaan'


Tamil film superstar Vikram turns 57 today. Social media has been flooded with wishes for the star. For decades, Chiyaan Vikram has been ruling the Tamil film industry with his acting prowess and charming screen presence. After all these year, Vikram has  stronghold on the box office. Vikram keeps reinventing and pushes the boundary with every film and his next film proves the same. 


Vikram will next be seen in the film 'Thangalaan' which marks his 61st film as a lead. The first look posters of 'Thangalaan' had taken fans by surprise as it showed the actor in a never before seen avatar. On his birthday, the makers dropped the making visuals of the actor's character and it is evident that it was not easy for the actor to get into the role. 



The video dropped by the team of 'Thangalaan' shows Vikram in an unrecognisable avatar and how he shot for the film in tough conditions. 


Pa Ranjith wrote, "Happy birthday to my #Thangalaan, @chiyaan sir. Presenting you a slice of flesh, a grand making visual video of 'Thangalaan' as our humble tribute to Chiyaan."

Directed by Pa Ranjith, 'Thangalaan' is set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Mines in  the pre-Independence era. Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu will be seen in lead roles alongside Vikram. Composer GV Prakash and cinematographer Kishore Kumar are part of the technical team. Studio Green is the producer of this film. The film is currently on floors and no release date has been announced.

