'Aadujeevitham' X review: Netizens laud Prithviraj's performance, call it an 'epic masterpiece'

Updated on: 29 March,2024 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Aadujeevitham' X review: After 16 years of dedication and hard work, director Blessy and actor Prithviraj's film has made its way to the audience through the big screen

'Aadujeevitham' X review: Netizens laud Prithviraj's performance, call it an 'epic masterpiece'

Prithviraj in Aadujeevitham

After much anticipation, the survival thriller ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’ featuring Pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumaran, has finally been released, drawing immense love and appreciation from fans and critics nationwide. Adapted from Benyamin’s 2008 Malayalam novel, the film has opened to an overwhelming response, with Prithviraj Sukumaran receiving massive acclaim for his portrayal of Najeeb Muhammed. Many are hailing ‘The Goat Life’ as Prithviraj Sukumaran’s best performance yet, with his portrayal reaching ‘God Mode’ status, leaving audiences spellbound by this cinematic masterpiece.


To embody the role of Najeeb, actor Prithviraj, who agreed to be a part of the film in 2008, had to undergone extreme transformation. "The idea was that I looked like somebody who does not have access to enough food, and was starving most of the time. The only way I could do that is to actually adopt that process, which means that my transformation was almost entirely based on fasting. At times, I used to fast for up to 72 hours. I would drink water and black coffee, but nothing else,” said that actor who lost 31 kgs and went through the process twice as the film's shoot was halted in between due to the pandemic. 


Owing to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s career-defining portrayal in the film, fans can’t help but celebrate this extraordinary performance. Below are some of the many fan reactions; take a look:


“Prithviraj Sukumaran - WHAT A PERFORMER👌👏🏻🔥 He lived as Najeeb Mohammed, Lifetime Character.”

“#PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN The Actor🛐🙏🏻

“Prithviraj Sukumaran's portrayal is nothing short of extraordinary,delivering a perfmnce that lingers long after the credits roll. A mst watch!”

“When Prithviraj Sukumaran unleashed his God Mode ❤️ 
#Aadujeevitham is an absolute cinematic masterpiece @PrithviOfficial”

“You're watching one of the GOAT performances of an actor in the history of Mollywood ♥️”

Additionally, numerous B-town celebrities, including Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, and others, have taken to social media to extend their good wishes to the Pan-India star for his exceptional performance in the survival drama.

Directed by National Award winner Blessy, the film has hit theatres worldwide in five languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Prithviraj Sukumaran Entertainment News entertaintment Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates south cinema
