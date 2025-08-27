Amid their divorce proceedings, Aarti recently shared a cryptic post after photos of Ravi Mohan with rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa went viral. Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan has launched his production company

Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti have been in the headlines for the troubles in their relationship and divorce. The couple has announced their divorce but things keep getting messy between the two. While their divorce case is underway in court, Ravi's recent trip to Tirumala with his rumoured girlfriend and singer Keneeshaa grabbed headlines. And now, Aarti has shared a cryptic message on social media.

Aarti's post goes viral

Aarti, who is known to be active on Instagram, recently shared a post on Instagram stories, which read, "You can fool others. You can fool yourself. But you can't fool God." Fans joined the knots and guessed that she must have posted the message aimed at Jayam Ravi.

Notably, she also shared a post aimed at her children recently, saying, "The best parents always think about their children. Because innocent children deserve everyone's love. Protect them no matter what the situation is. "

Ravi Mohan launched a production house

Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa's photos as they visited the Tirumala Srivasa temple together. Photos of the same went viral on the internet. Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan also launched his own production company and announced two new films under his banner.

At the launch event of his production house, Ravi Mohan spoke about Keneeshaa and even called her on stage to accompany him. He said, "Every human has people who help them in times of need. There comes a time when one learns if they truly have such people. I would always pray that such a time never comes for anybody. But when it comes, you realise how blessed you are. That's how I feel today. I have nothing but gratitude to convey to all of you who are here today. This event wouldn't be possible without Keneeshaa. She put the whole show together just for me. I didn't know so many people would be here for me. When a person is stuck in life, God sends a solution in a form. For me, that gift is Keneeshaa, who made me understand myself. I wish everyone has someone like her in their lives." The emotional speech left Keneeshaa emotional and teary-eyed.