A case was booked against him for his alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh

Posani Krishna Murali

Listen to this article Actor Posani Krishna Murali arrested from his Hyderabad residence x 00:00

Tollywood actor and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Posani Krishna Murali was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday from his Hyderabad residence. A case was booked against him for his alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh. On Wednesday night, Posani was taken to the police station from his residence at My Home Bhuja apartments in the Raidurg area in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last few months, Posani was booked at different police stations of different districts. Reportedly, the actor raised an objection to his arrest. However, the team whisked him away. He was being shifted to Andhra Pradesh by road

Complaints against Posani Krishna Murali

The first complaint against the actor was filed in November 2024. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Andhra Pradesh registered a case against Posani on a complaint by Bandaru Vamsikrishna, a leader of Telugu Yuvatha, the youth wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The complainant said that Posani made false allegations and defamatory comments against Chandrababu Naidu during a press conference in September. He alleged that the actor’s comments tarnished the image of the Chief Minister. He also claimed that the comments created discord between groups. He has been booked under sections 111, 196, 353, 299, 341, 336 (3) of Bharat Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

A case was also registered against Posani Kadapa district for making alleged derogatory comments against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nare Lokesh. A case was registered at RIMS Police Station in Kadapa on a complaint by some TDP leaders.

Jana Sena leaders in Rajahmundry also lodged a complaint against Posani for the alleged derogatory comments he made against Pawan Kalyan and his family members.

Cases were booked against him in Kadapa, Chitttoor, Tirupati, Anantapur, Palnadu and Bapatla.

The coalition government of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP has been taking action against YSRCP social media activists and its supporters who had posted derogatory content against TDP and Jana Sena leaders when YSRCP was in power. Posani, who also served as AP Film Development Corporation Chairman when YSRCP was in power.

(with inputs from IANS)