The Narsingi police have filed a chargesheet against actor Raj Tarun following a complaint from his ex-girlfriend, Lavanya. The chargesheet was filed after she presented enough evidence

The Narsingi police have filed a chargesheet against actor Raj Tarun following a complaint from his ex-girlfriend, Lavanya. According to Telangana Today, the chargesheet was filed after she presented enough evidence to support her claims against him.

Actor Raj Tarun faces chargesheet for cheating ex-girlfriend Lavanya?

In July, Lavanya filed an FIR against Raj, accusing him of cheating her by falsely promising marriage. She also alleged that he pressured her into having an abortion and that they had been in a relationship for 11 years. Lavanya claimed that Raj had an affair with his co-star, Malvi Malhotra, who appeared in Tiragabadara Saami.

Lavanya provided enough evidence to the police, including hospital records confirming her abortion and proof of Raj's infidelity, according to the report. The police have reportedly verified her claims.

Lavanya also alleged that Malvi and her brother threatened her and that she had been married to Raj for some time. However, Raj denied these accusations in July, claiming that Lavanya was involved in drug use and had harassed him. In August, he was given conditional anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court. Now that the chargesheet has been filed, it’s uncertain if the bail will still stand.

What is the controversy surrounding actor Raj Tarun about?

A complaint was filed at Narsingi police station against Telugu actor Raj Tarun and actress Malvi Malhotra. They are accused of harassing and threatening a woman named Lavanya, who claims to be in a live-in relationship with Raj Tarun.

In her complaint, Lavanya stated that she had been in a relationship with Raj Tarun for the past 11 years and that they had been living together. As per Telugu Cinema, she said, “We were secretly married in a temple. He made a commitment to marry me legally, but he left me after engaging in a romantic relationship with an actress.”

According to Lavanya, she and Raj had been in a relationship since 2012 and started living together in 2014. She claims that Raj began an affair with a young actress from Mumbai and stopped taking their relationship seriously. This made Lavanya feel abandoned as Raj spent more time with the actress.

However, in recent years, Raj Tarun has been avoiding her, and Malvi's family has been threatening to kill her and frame her in false cases. She also claimed that Raj Tarun and Malvi have been spending time together and frequently visiting places like Goa, Puducherry, and Chennai.