They are accused of harassing and threatening a woman named Lavanya, who claims to be in a live-in relationship with Raj Tarun

Raj Tarun

Listen to this article Police complaint lodged against Tollywood actors Raj Tarun, Malvi Malhotra for cheating woman and 'promising marriage' x 00:00

A complaint has been filed at Narsingi police station against Telugu actor Raj Tarun and actress Malvi Malhotra. They are accused of harassing and threatening a woman named Lavanya, who claims to be in a live-in relationship with Raj Tarun.

In her complaint, Lavanya stated that she had been in a relationship with Raj Tarun for the past 11 years and that they had been living together. As per Telugu Cinema, she said, “We were secretly married in a temple. He made a commitment to marry me legally, but he left me after engaging in a romantic relationship with an actress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Lavanya, she and Raj had been in a relationship since 2012 and started living together in 2014. She claims that Raj began an affair with a young actress from Mumbai and stopped taking their relationship seriously. This made Lavanya feel abandoned as Raj spent more time with the actress.

However, in recent years, Raj Tarun has been avoiding her, and Malvi's family has been threatening to kill her and frame her in false cases. She also claimed that Raj Tarun and Malvi have been spending time together and frequently visiting places like Goa, Puducherry, and Chennai.

*This is a developing story and will be updated once we receive more information*